Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Brown 10-21 2-4 25, Tatum 15-29 9-10 44, Griffin 3-11 0-0 6, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 4-7 0-0 10, Hauser 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Kornet 1-3 0-2 2, Brogdon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 46-104 11-16 122.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason