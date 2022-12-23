Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Edwards 13-25 1-1 30, McDaniels 7-15 2-3 17, Gobert 3-4 2-4 8, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 6-13 6-7 21, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 6-10 0-0 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 0-1 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Nowell 6-17 0-0 13. Totals 44-91 11-15 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason