Boston 121, Golden State 118

Thompson 8-16 4-4 24, Wiggins 6-18 5-8 20, D.Green 3-5 4-4 11, Curry 9-25 5-5 29, Poole 10-25 2-2 24, Lamb 1-4 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 40-100 20-23 118.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason