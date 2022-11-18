Boston 117, New Orleans 109

Tatum 6-18 5-6 19, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Horford 7-8 0-0 18, Brown 10-20 4-5 27, White 9-12 2-2 26, Hauser 2-7 0-0 6, Kornet 1-1 2-2 4, Brogdon 1-8 2-2 5, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 15-17 117.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason