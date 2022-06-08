Boston 116, Golden State 100

Green 1-4 0-0 2, Wiggins 7-16 3-4 18, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 12-22 1-1 31, Thompson 7-17 6-6 25, Bjelica 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Payton II 0-2 2-2 2, Poole 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 36-78 13-15 100.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended