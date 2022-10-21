Skip to main content
Boston 111, Miami 104

Brown 12-18 2-2 28, Tatum 10-22 7-7 29, Horford 3-5 0-0 9, Smart 4-9 0-0 8, White 2-5 4-4 10, Hauser 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Brogdon 2-9 2-2 7. Totals 41-79 15-15 111.

MIAMI (104)

Butler 9-17 0-0 18, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Adebayo 8-11 3-4 19, Herro 10-21 3-3 25, Lowry 4-13 6-8 17, Highsmith 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Strus 1-5 0-0 2, Dedmon 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 42-92 12-15 104.

Boston 30 29 30 22 111
Miami 22 29 26 27 104
3-Point Goals_Boston 14-33 (Horford 3-5, Brown 2-3, Hauser 2-3, White 2-4, Williams 2-4, Tatum 2-7, Brogdon 1-3, Smart 0-4), Miami 8-26 (Vincent 3-5, Lowry 3-7, Herro 2-6, Butler 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Martin 0-1, Highsmith 0-2, Strus 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (White, Williams 7), Miami 36 (Adebayo 8). Assists_Boston 17 (Tatum 4), Miami 23 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Miami 18. A_19,600 (19,600)

