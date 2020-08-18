https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Boston-109-Philadelphia-101-15491022.php
Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|38:48
|6-15
|3-3
|3-8
|8
|1
|15
|Horford
|31:07
|3-7
|0-0
|2-7
|6
|5
|6
|Embiid
|37:29
|8-15
|9-12
|5-16
|1
|5
|26
|Milton
|25:41
|5-7
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|13
|Richardson
|37:11
|7-17
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|18
|Thybulle
|32:40
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|5
|Burks
|27:29
|6-15
|5-7
|3-6
|2
|2
|18
|Korkmaz
|7:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Scott
|2:27
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-80
|18-23
|15-50
|23
|24
|101
Percentages: FG .463, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Milton 3-5, Richardson 3-9, Thybulle 1-2, Burks 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Horford 0-1, Harris 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Embiid, Horford, Thybulle).
Turnovers: 18 (Embiid 5, Horford 3, Milton 3, Richardson 3, Burks 2, Harris, Korkmaz).
Steals: 5 (Embiid 2, Thybulle 2, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayward
|34:27
|5-13
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|12
|Tatum
|41:27
|10-21
|10-11
|3-13
|1
|2
|32
|Theis
|25:02
|4-9
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|5
|9
|Brown
|38:52
|9-16
|6-6
|2-6
|4
|4
|29
|Walker
|34:41
|7-16
|5-6
|0-1
|5
|2
|19
|Smart
|31:54
|0-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Williams III
|12:35
|1-4
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|4
|2
|Wanamaker
|10:28
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Kanter
|8:13
|0-3
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|1
|0
|Williams
|2:10
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Langford
|0:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-90
|23-26
|16-43
|22
|21
|109
Percentages: FG .422, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Brown 5-8, Tatum 2-5, Hayward 2-6, Theis 1-5, Smart 0-3, Walker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Tatum 3, Theis).
Turnovers: 7 (Brown 2, Hayward, Kanter, Smart, Tatum, Walker).
Steals: 12 (Hayward 4, Brown 3, Smart 2, Theis, Walker, Wanamaker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Philadelphia
|26
|23
|30
|22
|—
|101
|Boston
|25
|30
|20
|34
|—
|109
