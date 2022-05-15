Boston 109, Milwaukee 81

G.Antetokounmpo 10-26 4-6 25, Matthews 1-5 1-2 3, Lopez 6-12 2-2 15, Allen 0-6 1-2 1, Holiday 9-21 3-4 21, Nwora 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 4-9 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-6 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vildoza 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-90 11-16 81.
