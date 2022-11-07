Boston 109, Memphis 106

G.Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Tatum 12-25 12-16 39, Horford 6-7 0-0 15, Brown 8-20 4-5 21, Smart 6-11 1-3 15, Hauser 1-2 2-2 5, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 3-12 0-0 8, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 38-82 21-28 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason