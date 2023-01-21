Boston 106, Toronto 104

Brown 10-23 3-3 27, Horford 2-10 0-0 5, Williams III 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 7-8 25, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-16 4-4 23, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 12. Totals 38-85 14-15 106.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason