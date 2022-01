NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith scored 14 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic scored 13 and UMBC beat NJIT 76-56 on Wednesday night to end its five-game losing streak.

Keondre Kennedy added 11 points and seven rebounds and Darnell Rogers scored 11 for UMBC (6-7, 1-1 America East Conference)