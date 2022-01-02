Booker scores 24 points, depleted Suns rout Hornets 133-99 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 9:34 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jalen Smith tied a career high with 19 points and 12 rebounds and the short-handed Phoenix Suns hammered the Charlotte Hornets 133-99 on Sunday night.
Chris Paul had 16 assists to help the Suns improve to 28-8 — a half-game behind Golden State for the NBA lead — after they lost three of their previous four.