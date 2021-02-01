Booker hits winning 3 in return as Suns edge Mavs 109-108 Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 11:56 p.m.
1 of7 Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and center Deandre Ayton (22) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) tries to drive past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson (16) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr., left, defends against Phoenix Suns guard E'Twaun Moore (55) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gladly confessed that he junked his plan to carefully monitor Devin Booker’s minutes down the stretch with his All-Star guard playing for the first time since Jan. 22.
Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his return and the Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night.