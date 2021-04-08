Booker, Paul lead Suns to 117-113 OT win over Jazz DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 1:49 a.m.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) pursues during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) pulls down a rebound over Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker high fives teammate Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) loses the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) has the ball knocked away by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) battles Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dishes off as Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, embrace after an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 117-113 in overtime.
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton kept bouncing up and down in the lane, tipping rebounds off missed shots to his Phoenix teammates on the perimeter. Devin Booker wasn't having a great night shooting, but kept chucking the ball toward the rim anyway.
Then there's Chris Paul, the Suns' veteran point guard who is a constant whirlwind of discussion and dribbling that never stops.