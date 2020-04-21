Boise State implements staff furloughs including athletics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin and other coaches and athletic department employees earning more than $40,000 per year will be furloughed.

School President Marlene Tromp informed staff of the furloughs Monday, saying canceling events into the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic has cost the school more than $10 million.

All university employees earning more than $150,000 will be required to take 10-day furloughs between early May and the end of July. Those earning $100,000 to $149,999 will be required to take seven days; $75,000 to $99,999, five days; and $40,000 to $74,999, four days. Employees are not allowed to perform any work during the furloughs.

Most of Boise State’s football coaches will be required to take the 10-day furlough. Harsin makes $1.65 million in base salary. The majority of Boise State’s football coaching staff also exceeds the $150,000 threshold.

The 10-day furloughs will also come into play for men’s basketball coach Leon Rice and women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell. Rice’s base salary for 2019 was $705,292 and Presnell’s was $242,128.

