Boise St. 55, CS Northridge 46

Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Allen-Eikens 4-7 2-5 11, Bostick 3-14 3-4 9, Igbanugo 3-6 1-2 10, Wright 4-10 1-1 10, Tucker 0-5 4-4 4, Afifi 0-2 0-0 0, Okereke 0-1 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 11-16 46.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason