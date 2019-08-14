https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Blue-Jays-3-Rangers-0-14302449.php
Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0
|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pence dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Frsythe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fisher lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|Toronto
|010
|002
|00x—3
E_Odor (9). LOB_Texas 10, Toronto 7. 2B_Da.Santana 2 (19), Pence (17), Guerrero Jr. (22). HR_Grichuk (22), T.Hernandez (19), McKinney (9). SB_Pence (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Lynn L,14-8
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|S.Kelley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Carpenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Pannone W,3-5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Mayza H,16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Law H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,16-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Pannone.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:48. A_22,958 (53,506).
