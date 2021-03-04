Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.

Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have won two straight after going 0-4-1.

The Stars have lost four straight. Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson scored third-period goals after Dallas had been blanked for a span of 189:46, having been shut out in its two previous games. Anton Khudobin made 19 saves.

The teams will meet again Saturday night at American Airlines Center. That will end a two-game road trip for the Blue Jackets and will be the third of six straight home games for the Stars.

Jenner broke a second-period scoreless game when he came out of the right corner with the puck following a collision with Dallas defenseman Andrej Sekera and slid a wrist shot past Khudobin with a left-handed wrist shot at 18:11.

Bjorkstrand converted a defensive zone turnover by Joel Kiviranta into the second goal at 2:23 of the third. Eric Robinson redirected a shot from Jenner with his skate blade at 4:05 of the third period to make it 3-0.

Heiskanen fired a wrist shot from near the blue line at 8:35 of the third for Dallas’ first goal since the second period of its 3-2 loss at Florida on Feb. 25 and his first of the season.

A little more than two minutes later, rookie Robertson collected a loose puck in the crease and scored his third of the season at 10:48.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports