Blackmon homers in 6-run inning, Rockies beat Padres 11-10

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Denver. less Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer during the third inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Blackmon homers in 6-run inning, Rockies beat Padres 11-10 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered to start a six-run inning, Daniel Murphy had four hits and 4 RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat San Diego 11-10 Saturday night in a game in which both the Padres' Eric Hosmer and manager Andy Green were ejected.

Tony Wolters had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Trevor Story doubled and singled and drove in a run. Manny Machado hit a three-run homer for San Diego.

Hosmer, apparently upset over a check swing strike call in the Padres' fifth inning, argued with third base ump Carlos Torres and was ejected. Green came out of the dugout and also had words with Torres before being thrown out.

The Padres grabbed an early lead on Wil Myers' two-run double in the first before Colorado took command on Murphy's first run-scoring single in the second followed by their big third inning. They sent 10 men to the plate and took advantage of a pair of fielding errors by the Padres.

Trailing 11-5 in the eighth, the Padres put together a five-run inning capped by Machado's homer off Bryan Shaw, his 30th of the season. Machado became the 18th Padres player to have 30 home runs and 20 doubles in a season and the first since Myers in 2017.

Peter Lambert (3-6) went five innings and allowed five runs on five hits in snapping a drought that saw him go 0-6 with a 7.79 ERA over 15 starts after winning the first two starts of his career, both against the Chicago Cubs, on June 6 and 11.

Jesus Tinoco picked up his first career save, getting the last four outs. He did not allow a hit.

Eric Lauer (8-9) went 2 1/3 innings and allowed six runs — four earned — in extending his struggles at Coors Field, where he fell to 0-4 with an 18.81 ERA.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left groin strain) threw his third bullpen since suffering injury Aug. 20. He threw about 40 pitches, and the Rockies remain hopeful he may be able to return to the mound before the end of this season. "From what I saw, he looked great," Rockies manager Bud Black said before the game. "(Threw) all his pitches with great effort and intensity. He's getting closer to a game. There's maybe a step or two to take care of, but he's going to pitch. He wants to pitch."

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Cal Quantrill (6-6, 5.12 ERA), making his 17th start of the season, will be trying to break a string that has seen him give up eight earned run in three straight outings. He's one of five pitchers since 1908 to have given up eight or more earned runs in in three consecutive starts. Before the skid, Quantrill's second-half ERA stood at 1.79, fourth best in the majors.

Rockies: RHP Chi CHi Gonzalez (1-6, 6.56 ERA) is coming off his first win as a member of the Rockies in which he pitched six innings of one-run ball in beating St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports