Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 1:43 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday.
Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak.