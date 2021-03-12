Blackhawks score on 4 of first 8 shots, beat Stars 4-2 March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 12:18 a.m.
1 of9 Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88), defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) and left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrate after DeBrincat's goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) blocks a shot attempt by Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) in the first period during an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Looking on is Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44). Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) goes after the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) tries to skate around Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) controls the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the second period during an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Matt Strasen/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DALLAS (AP) — Carl Soderberg and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals in the second period and the Chicago Blackhawks scored on four of their first eight shots in a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
Thirty-seven-year-old defenseman Duncan Keith had his first goal in exactly a calendar year, Dominik Kubalik also scored and rookie Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves.