Binghamton 87, Cazenovia 56

Bogart 7-18 5-6 23, B.Garcia 1-2 1-3 3, Klein 2-8 0-0 4, Sage 4-11 4-4 14, Dennard 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Withers 0-2 2-2 2, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Shepard 0-3 0-0 0, Willmes 0-2 0-0 0, Doyle 0-1 1-2 1, Hoyt 0-2 0-0 0, Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Seabrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 13-17 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason