Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58

Brown 1-4 0-2 2, Bull 12-24 1-3 26, Derice 4-13 0-0 9, Ortale 4-9 1-3 9, Wooden 1-7 4-5 6, Castillo 1-5 0-0 2, Harts 0-1 0-0 0, Teaney 0-2 0-0 0, Knox 0-0 2-2 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0, La Fond 1-2 0-0 2, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 8-15 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason