Binghamton 81, Columbia 79

Bedri 7-11 0-0 14, Odunowo 1-2 0-1 2, Thompson 7-13 3-3 22, Brown 2-3 3-4 8, De La Rosa 6-14 5-7 18, Noland 0-3 4-4 4, Tavroff 2-2 0-0 4, McLean 2-2 2-3 7, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 17-22 79.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason