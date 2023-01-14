Binghamton 66, Mass.-Lowell 65

Al.Blunt 2-10 5-6 11, Brooks 6-9 0-0 12, Coulibaly 2-8 1-2 5, Hammond 3-12 8-10 16, Watkins 1-5 2-2 4, Withers 4-7 0-0 10, Covington 1-8 2-2 4, Morris 0-2 1-2 1, Mincey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-63 19-24 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason