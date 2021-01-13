Bills brace for run-dominant, Lamar Jackson-led Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes feels as if he’s back at TCU, where the Horned Frogs would open training camp prepping for the read-option offense to squeeze in extra time for what had been their annual meeting against Air Force.
“Given all the misdirection, and the quarterback having the option to pull the ball and run, it feels a little like college," Hughes said Wednesday, referring to Buffalo preparing to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff on Saturday. "I guess playing in the Mountain West for me has its upside.”