Billings, Carter help Dream beat Wings 105-95

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Chennedy Carter added 18 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 105-95 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Betnijah Laney had a career-best 19 points, Elizabeth Williams added 17 and Shekinna Stricklen 16, including four 3-pointers, for Atlanta.

Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray led Dallas with 19 points apiece and Isabella Harrison scored 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Satou Sabally had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. She was the No. 2 pick, in April's draft.

Atlanta shot 54.8% and scored its most points since a 109-100 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2018.

Billings made the first of two free throws to give the Dream their biggest lead of the game at 93-81 with 4:02 left. Ogunbowale scored six points in a 14-4 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes to pull the Wings within two but Williams answered with a layup an Dallas got no closer.

The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy in Florida.