Biggio hits for the cycle as Blue Jays beat Orioles 8-5

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Biggio homered in the third, singled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and tripled in the ninth. He drove in four runs and scored three times.

Biggio and his father, Craig, a Hall of Famer with the Houston Astros, are the second father-son duo in major league history to hit for the cycle, joining Daryle and Gary Ward.

Cavan Biggo is the first player to hit for the cycle for Toronto since Jeff Fry against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 17, 2001.

It was also the first time an opponent hit for the cycle in the 27-year history of Camden Yards.

