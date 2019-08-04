Bieber pitches 5-hitter, Indians top Angels 6-2 for sweep

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber became the first pitcher this season to throw three complete games, a five-hitter that led the Cleveland Indians over the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Bieber (11-4) struck out eight and walked none, reaching 300 career strikeouts in his 44th big league appearance. Bieber, the All-Star Game MVP, is 9-2 in his last 15 starts.

Cleveland is 37-15 since June 4, the best record in the major leagues in that span. After trailing by as many as 11½ games in early June, the Indians started Sunday three games back of AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Jason Kipnis hit a solo homer and drove in three runs, and Francisco Lindor and rookie Oscar Mercado also hit solo homers off Jaime Barria (4-5), who gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Barria is 2-4 with a 10.13 ERA on the road.

Kole Calhoun homered and Albert Pujols had an RBI single for Los Angeles, which lost its fourth straight and at 56-57 dropped below .500 for the first time since July 7. The Angels are 1-15 in their last 16 games at Progressive Field.

Los Angeles right-hander Luke Bard left with a bruised right triceps after being struck by a Carlos Santana line drive in the fifth. The ball landed just short of the outfield grass near shortstop.

Indians designated hitter Franmil Reyes struck out in all four plate appearances, breaking the bat over his right leg following his third whiff.

Lindor had two RBIs, Santana singled twice and Jordan Luplow had a pair of doubles. Luplow was filling in for left fielder Tyler Naquin, who has a sore left wrist.

Before the game, Los Angeles placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the injured list with a sprained left ankle. Simmons missed 34 games earlier this season with a similar injury, and manager Brad Ausmus said he is likely to be out until late August.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Félix Peña (right knee) will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right ACL while covering first base Saturday. The 29-year-old will undergo reconstructive surgery once the swelling subsides.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (right forearm fracture) is slated to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Thursday at Triple-A Columbus. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was struck by a line drive on May 1 at Miami.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval, acquired from Houston for C Martin Maldonado last July, will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his big league debut Monday at Cincinnati. He went 4-4 with a 6.41 ERA in 15 starts for the Bees.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale will be promoted from Triple-A Columbus and join the rotation Monday against Texas. His lone big league appearance was June 22, when he pitched six scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over Detroit.

