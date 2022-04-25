Bichette breaks tie with 1st slam, Blue Jays top Red Sox 6-2 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press April 25, 2022 Updated: April 25, 2022 10:48 p.m.
1 of18 Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman (26) watches his home run against the Boston Red Sox during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) celebrates after singling a ground ball during first-inning baseball game action against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman (26) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws the ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during first-inning baseball game action against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios prepares to throw during first-inning baseball game action against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) slides safely into third base during fourth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Matt Chapman (26) scored on his home run against the Boston Red Sox during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Matt Chapman (26) scored on his home run against the Boston Red Sox during seventh-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., center back, celebrate by dousing shortstop Bo Bichette, center front, after they defeated the Boston Red Sox in baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) slides in to second base for a double against Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, in Toronto, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Christopher Katsarov/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.