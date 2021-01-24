Bey, Huskies battle past Utah, 83-79 for back-to-back wins

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah's last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win on Sunday.

Bey was 10 of 11 shooting, making all four 3-point attempts, and had four steals and a blocked shot for the Huskies (3-11, 2-7 Pacific-12 Conference), who scored the game's last eight points. UW has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.