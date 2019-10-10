Bertens sets up quarterfinal against Gauff in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens overcame a slow start to beat Alison Van Uytvanck 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Thursday and set up a quarterfinal against American teenager Coco Gauff at the Upper Austria Ladies.

Bertens saved five of the six break points she faced to close out the win in just under two hours.

Kristina Mladenovic of France also had to come from a set down to upset fourth-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Mladenovic converted all four of her break points in the second and third sets to set up a quarterfinal with last year's Linz runner-up, Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia. Alexandrova beat Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-4.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open this year, advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal when Kateryna Kozlova retired during the third set of their second-round match on Wednesday.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports