Belt homers twice, Giants top Rockies to boost NL West lead PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Sep. 26, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt went deep twice as San Francisco set a franchise record for homers in a season, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Saturday night to extend their lead in the NL West.
Belt hit a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jon Gray. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Belt’s career.