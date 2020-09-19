Bellinger, Dodgers set season high for runs, rout Rox 15-6

DENVER (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers set a season high for runs, romping past the Colorado Rockies 15-6 Friday night to move closer to clinching their eighth straight NL West title.

The Dodgers’ magic number for wrapping up the division dropped to four. They were already the first team to secure a playoff spot this season.

Bellinger had three of LA's season-high 17 hits, including his first homer since Aug. 30 and a double. He also added an RBI single as part of a five-run fifth inning that broke open the game.

Betts delivered a solo homer in the sixth to increase the Dodgers' major league-leading total to 98, and added a two-run triple in the seventh. Every starter in the lineup had a hit and all but AJ Pollock scored a run.

It was a bullpen game for the Dodgers, who started with Alex Wood and then used six relievers. Mitch White, who was recalled Friday, pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first big league win.

Josh Fuentes had a three-run homer for Colorado as part of his three-hit night. David Dahl added a two-run triple.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger gestures to the dugout after pulling into second base with a double off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Wade Davis to lead off seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Denver. The Dodgers won 15-6.

Ryan Castellani (1-3) struggled with his command in allowing eight runs, seven earned, over 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and hit Austin Barnes in the back/neck area.

Colorado fell to 11-17 at Coors Field this season. With two games left, the team will finish below .500 at home for the ninth time in franchise history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was given the night off but was expected to be the designated hitter Saturday. He recently returned from the injured list after dealing with a strained left hamstring.

Rockies: Relievers Yency Almonte and Mychal Givens are dealing with sore shoulders. “They’re on the mend,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

THIS & THAT

To make room on the roster for White, the team optioned righty Josh Sborz. ... OF Chris Taylor drove in three runs. ... The Rockies sent minor league right-hander Jacob Wallace to Boston to compete the Aug. 31 trade for outfielder Kevin Pillar.

OPTION QB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said out of high school he was all set to be an option quarterback at the Air Force Academy. But at the last moment, he decided to attend UCLA to play baseball. Roberts would go on to plays 10 seasons in the majors and hit .266.

TOP SECRET

The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series all will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. One of the spots will be Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

Asked if he had any tips or advice for visiting teams playing at Dodger Stadium, shortstop Corey Seager respectfully declined.

“I can’t give those secrets away,” Seager said. “That’s an advantage for them. I don’t want to give them anything.”

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will send three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.28) to the mound Saturday. The Rockies will counter with righty Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 8.68).

