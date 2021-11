SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kierstan Bell, the nation's leading scorer, poured in a season-high 39 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to an 81-69 win over Tennessee Tech in the San Juan Shootout on Friday.

Bell, who entered the game averaging 26.6 points, was 17-of-31 shooting, making 1 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 of 11 from the foul line. The former Ohio State player finished three points shy of the school record she established last year.