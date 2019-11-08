Bell, Herndon questionable for Jets vs Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell and tight end Chris Herndon are among several players questionable to play Sunday against the Giants.

Bell is dealing with knee and ankle ailments and was limited during team drills Friday for the second straight day after sitting out Wednesday. He is likely to play, barring setbacks.

Herndon could make his season debut. The second-year tight end was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He has missed the last four games after injuring a hamstring while working out and was limited at practice all week.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to miss a few more weeks with a groin injury and is the only Jets player ruled out for Sunday.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), center Ryan Kalil (knee) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) are doubtful.

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

