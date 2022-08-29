Belichick likes safety, tackle depth heading into 53-man cut
KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Over his two-plus decades in New England, Bill Belichick has often said it can take until the midpoint of the season before he knows what type of team he has.
The Patriots coach held to that maxim Monday when describing how he felt about the state of his team less than 24 hours before selecting his first 53-man roster of the 2022 season.