Belibi dunk highlights No. 1 Stanford rout of Montana State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi blocked a shot at the 3-point line then drove the length of the floor and slammed the ball home with one hand for her third career dunk, thrilling her teammates in the second quarter of top-seeded Stanford's 78-37 win against 16th-seeded Montana State on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Belibi’s dunk was the first by a woman in the NCAA Tournament since Brittney Griner did it in 2013 and just the third overall along with Candace Parker's feat in 2006. A 6-foot-1 junior who routinely dunks in warmups and practice, Belibi had a pair of slams last season — on Dec. 13, 2020, at rival California in Berkeley and a week later at UCLA.

This stage is a little different and far bigger, with the Cardinal back on their familiar home floor in the tournament’s early rounds for the first time in three years. Belibi's teammates went wild the awestruck Maples Pavilion crowd gave her a roaring standing ovation during a timeout shortly afterward. She finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes.

In similar fashion — just without the above-the-rim theatrics — Cameron Brink began the game with two blocked shots that led to her own layups on the other end, and the sophomore star finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Stanford began a daunting title defense by winning its 21st consecutive game; its last defeat was 65-61 to No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. The Cardinal (29-3) will play Sunday against No. 8 seed Kansas (21-9), a 77-58 winner against ninth-seeded Georgia Tech in Friday’s first game.

Brink had five points, three blocks and five rebounds before the Bobcats (22-13) even got on the board with their first points early in the second quarter.

Lexie Hull had 13 points and five assists and Hannah Jump scored 15 for a balanced Cardinal team that went 16-0 through the Pac-12 regular season and won the conference tournament.

Taylor Janssen scored 12 for the Big Sky Conference Tournament champions, who came into the game averaging 70 points per game but faced a Stanford squad that hasn't allowed any opponent to score more than 77 since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Montana State missed its initial 21 shots spanning the first two quarters and trailed 23-0 before Janssen's layup at the 9:15 mark of the second.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

The scoreless first quarter by Stanford's defense is the first in the Cardinal’s storied history for any period and just the second ever in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina did it against Texas in the 2021 tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Montana State: The Bobcats, playing in their third ever NCAA Tournament, missed their first 12 3-point tries and went 4 for 24 from deep overall. ... Montana State 17th-year coach Tricia Binford notched her 15th straight winning season.

Stanford: Lacie Hull had four of Stanford's 16 steals. ... The Cardinal held a 56-33 rebounding advantage. ... Stanford scored seven points off Montana State's five first-quarter turnovers and forced 17 in all while committing 16. ... The Cardinal improved to 15-1 at home this season.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25