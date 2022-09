This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 5 of 5









CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos' range, leading to Gill's punt.