Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 6:54 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David Montgomery burst through a big hole in the defense and carried most of Minnesota's secondary with him across the goal line. That 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his second score of the game, put Chicago ahead again by double digits.
Every time the Vikings made a push, this once-flailing Bears offense had an answer.