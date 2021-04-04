Baylor trio of Butler, Teague, Mitchell headed to title game DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 12:37 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The only reason Baylor's backcourt can't be considered a true brotherhood is the blood coursing through their veins.
Whether they were declaring together for the NBA draft or withdrawing from it, transferring from other schools or helping newcomers acclimate to coach Scott Drew's program, Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell have done just about everything together over the past couple of years.