Baylor 83, West Virginia 78

Bridges 3-8 4-5 10, Thamba 0-2 5-6 5, Cryer 5-8 2-2 13, Flagler 4-12 8-10 19, George 10-18 7-9 32, Ojianwuna 1-1 1-2 3, Bonner 0-2 1-2 1, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Lohner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 28-36 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason