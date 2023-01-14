Baylor 74, Oklahoma St. 58

Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kouma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-8 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason