Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 1:02 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1 Friday night.
With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches.