Battle's steal, three-point play spark win for Montana State

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Raequan Battle's 29 points, capped by a steal and breakaway layup, helped Montana State defeat Southern Utah 86-83 on Wednesday night.

Battle was 10 of 18 shooting, including 7 for 11 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (4-5). He was fouled on his breakaway layup with 3.6 seconds to go and made the free throw for the final margin. Darius Brown II scored 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Great Osobor shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.