Barzal’s third-period goal lifts Islanders over Devils 3-2 SCOTT CHARLES, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 11:09 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored with less than five minutes left in the third period to push the New York Islanders over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 Thursday night.
Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech scored and Zach Parise added two assists for the Islanders. Last-place New York extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1). Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves and collected his ninth win of the season.