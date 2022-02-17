Barzal, Dobson lead Islanders to 4-1 victory against Bruins SCOTT CHARLES, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 10:15 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each scored and had an assist, helping the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and the Islanders kicked off a two-game homestand with a victory after a disappointing four-game road trip (1-3-0). Brock Nelson also added an empty-net goal and an assist.