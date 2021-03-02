Bartomeu provisionally freed after spending night in jail March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 6:37 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, President of FC Barcelona Josep Bartomeu pauses during and interview with the Associated Press at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Spanish police entered Barcelona's stadium on Monday March 1, 2021 and detained some people in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. The operation was related to last year's "Barçagate," in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Catalan police stand by a car outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcelona's stadium in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. Police say detentions were made but do not say who or how many people were taken into custody. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Journalists work outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcelona's stadium in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. Police say detentions were made but do not say who or how many people were taken into custody. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Catalan police walk outside FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcelona's stadium in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. Police say detentions were made but do not say who or how many people were taken into custody. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Catalan police enter FC Barcelona's offices in Barcelona, Spain, Monday March 1, 2021. Spanish police detained several people after raiding Barcelona's stadium in a search and seize operation related to an investigation into club officials. Police say detentions were made but do not say who or how many people were taken into custody. Joan Monfort/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was provisionally freed on Tuesday after appearing before a judge following a night in jail while being investigated for possible irregularities during his administration.
Court officials said Bartomeu and his former adviser at the Spanish club, Jaume Masferrer, used their right not to make any comments.