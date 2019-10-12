Barron, Austin tied for lead on Champions Tour

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Woody Austin birdied his last two holes Saturday for another 5-under 67 that moved him into a share of the lead with Doug Barron going into the final round of the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

Barron, who seemingly took control with an eagle on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club, played the last six holes in 1 over for a 68.

They were at 10-under 134.

Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, had a 67 and was one shot behind. Even if he were to win, Kelly could not replace Scott McCarron atop the Schwab Cup standings.

This is the final regular season tournament on the PGA Tour Championships until a three-tournament postseason to decide who wins the Schwab Cup.