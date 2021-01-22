Barrett scores 28, Knicks beat Warriors for 3rd straight win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 1:02 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — RJ Barrett had a career-high 28 points and the New York Knicks matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games by beating the Golden State Warriors 119-104 on Thursday night.
Stephen Curry scored 30 points with five 3-pointers but shot just 9 of 19 as Golden State lacked the same energy it had in a lopsided win against the Spurs a night earlier — and it certainly didn't help that Draymond Green got ejected late in the first half on a disputed technical when he appeared to be yelling at a teammate. The game featured a combined 55 personal fouls.